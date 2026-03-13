iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 192,236 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 12th total of 285,395 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOR. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 637,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after purchasing an additional 256,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 70,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

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