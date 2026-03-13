iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,690 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,073 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,405,000 after buying an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 2,214,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,915,000 after acquiring an additional 605,992 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,126,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,673,156. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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