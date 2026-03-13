Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.1950, with a volume of 1962224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

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Invitation Home Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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