Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Invitation Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invitation Home has a payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Home to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

NYSE INVH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 7,874,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

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Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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