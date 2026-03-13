Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 99,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 311% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,177 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,953,000 after buying an additional 6,097,658 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42,376.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,731 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 8,850,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,862 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Devon Energy by 608.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,695,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,843 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $67 and kept an Overweight rating—implies ~45% upside from current levels.

Wolfe Research boosted its price target to $64, another analyst upgrade adding weight to buy-side interest.

Jefferies reiterated/expressed expectation that DVN shares should rise, supporting analyst-driven demand.

Unusual options flow: about 99,358 call contracts traded (≈311% above average), signaling large speculative or hedged bullish bets that can amplify intraday upside.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil and gas prices higher, directly boosting Devon's realized pricing outlook as an oil & gas producer.

Jim Cramer flagged a potential natural-gas shortage and said Devon is well positioned—media attention can drive retail interest.

Coverage note: Devon has recently underperformed some energy peers even as analysts remain optimistic—this keeps upside potential but signals relative weakness to monitor.

Counterpoint: a Motley Fool piece warns U.S. supply could limit how much Devon benefits from crude rallies, capping potential gains if prices retreat.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

