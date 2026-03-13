Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Everpure (PSTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everpure (NYSE: PSTG):

3/9/2026 – Everpure was upgraded by Northland Securities from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up from $77.00.

2/26/2026 – Everpure had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Everpure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.

2/26/2026 – Everpure had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Everpure had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Everpure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Everpure was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/17/2026 – Everpure had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Everpure was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/22/2026 – Everpure had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Everpure

In other Everpure news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everpure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everpure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.