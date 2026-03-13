Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,278,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the previous session’s volume of 238,913 shares.The stock last traded at $58.54 and had previously closed at $58.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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