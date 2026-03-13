Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,190 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,764,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $245.94 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.