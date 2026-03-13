Invesco Ltd. Sells 352,898 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,122,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 352,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,241,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $76,961,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 13,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 82,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and moved to an “overweight” rating, a high-profile upgrade that likely attracted buyers and helped support the stock. Read More.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9%

COP opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 549,208 shares of company stock valued at $52,070,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

