Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,618,453 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,680,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

