Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.92% of Linde worth $2,036,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $490.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.34 and its 200 day moving average is $450.38. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.20.

About Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

