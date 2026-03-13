Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,489,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.09.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

