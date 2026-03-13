Invesco Ltd. Has $1.56 Billion Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,557,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

