Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,083 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of AppLovin worth $3,084,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AppLovin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,642,639 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APP opened at $449.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $700 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing a clear upside thesis for investors. Needham Buy Rating

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $700 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing a clear upside thesis for investors. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha/quant note flagged APP as a “buy” from its system, which can attract algorithmic and momentum buyers. Quant Buy Note

A Seeking Alpha/quant note flagged APP as a “buy” from its system, which can attract algorithmic and momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces argue recent swings reflect market sentiment in digital ads rather than worsening fundamentals — helpful context but not an immediate catalyst. Volatility vs Fundamentals

Analyst and media pieces argue recent swings reflect market sentiment in digital ads rather than worsening fundamentals — helpful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for March is anomalous (shows 0 shares / 0 days to cover), suggesting the short-interest snapshot is not a reliable current signal. Investors should treat the short data as non-actionable until clarified.

Short-interest data reported for March is anomalous (shows 0 shares / 0 days to cover), suggesting the short-interest snapshot is not a reliable current signal. Investors should treat the short data as non-actionable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by CTO Vasily Shikin on March 10 — aggregated trades total tens of millions of dollars at prices roughly in the $477–$513 range — which the market often views as a negative signal on near-term insider conviction. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Multiple insider sales by CTO Vasily Shikin on March 10 — aggregated trades total tens of millions of dollars at prices roughly in the $477–$513 range — which the market often views as a negative signal on near-term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary (Jim Cramer) labeled APP as having “too much risk,” which can amplify downside via retail flows and headline-driven selling. Cramer Commentary

High-profile commentary (Jim Cramer) labeled APP as having “too much risk,” which can amplify downside via retail flows and headline-driven selling. Negative Sentiment: Forbes piece questions whether APP is a value trap after a recent ~10% pullback over the past month, reinforcing cautious narratives among longer-term investors. Forbes: Value Trap?

Forbes piece questions whether APP is a value trap after a recent ~10% pullback over the past month, reinforcing cautious narratives among longer-term investors. Negative Sentiment: A market write-up noted APP “fell more steeply than the broader market” in the latest session, reflecting the day’s negative price action and sentiment pressure. Zacks: Price Drop

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

