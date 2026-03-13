Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,048,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.97, for a total value of $235,994.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,781.03. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,033.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,256.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,098.21 and its 200 day moving average is $991.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Stories

