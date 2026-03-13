Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 217,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 256,128 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.92.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

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Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter.

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PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

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