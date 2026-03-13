Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 217,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 256,128 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.92.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.
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