Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 95.6% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 437,438 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the February 12th total of 223,641 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 611,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 804,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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