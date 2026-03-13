Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,095 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 12th total of 6,191 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.75. 51,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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