International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Anders Gustafsson Buys 13,217 Shares of Stock

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Anders Gustafsson bought 12,875 shares of International Paper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $500,065.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 4,616,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,357,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,058,000 after acquiring an additional 310,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,413,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422,616 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,535,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 204,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,009,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,083,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,832,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,986 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

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About International Paper

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International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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