insurance (INSURANCE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.30 Billion

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, insurance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One insurance token can now be purchased for approximately $336.91 or 0.00469170 BTC on major exchanges. insurance has a total market cap of $6.30 billion and $51.32 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get insurance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About insurance

insurance was first traded on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. insurance’s official website is insurance.game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 329.52474309 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $83,626.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy insurance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for insurance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.