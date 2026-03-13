Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.6480. Approximately 410,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,175,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Insperity Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 12,450 shares of company stock worth $252,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,241 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

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Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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