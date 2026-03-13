Insider Selling: Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) CEO Sells $16,881.00 in Stock

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) CEO David James Lennon sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $16,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,556.49. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

WHWK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 13,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,197. The company has a market cap of $187.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.51. Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WHWK. JonesTrading began coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitehawk Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

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Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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