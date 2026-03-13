Insider Selling: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Sells 5,124 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $53,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 247,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,034.10. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 710,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,668. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a negative net margin of 113.75%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 185,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 301,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Key REGENXBIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting REGENXBIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: New interim Phase I/II AFFINITY data for RGX‑202 showed continued improvement in muscle function versus external controls, stable cardiac MRI findings at 1 year, and no serious adverse events — company says pivotal topline data expected in Q2 2026, which supports the program’s long‑term value. REGENXBIO PR: AFFINITY interim data

New interim Phase I/II AFFINITY data for RGX‑202 showed continued improvement in muscle function versus external controls, stable cardiac MRI findings at 1 year, and no serious adverse events — company says pivotal topline data expected in Q2 2026, which supports the program’s long‑term value. Positive Sentiment: Company and coverage highlighted no evidence of liver injury in the RGX‑202 study, reinforcing the therapy’s safety profile — removes a key short‑term risk for a gene‑therapy program where liver events can trigger investor concern. MSN: Liver safety coverage

Company and coverage highlighted no evidence of liver injury in the RGX‑202 study, reinforcing the therapy’s safety profile — removes a key short‑term risk for a gene‑therapy program where liver events can trigger investor concern. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright revised near‑term EPS down for Q1/Q2/Q4 2026 but raised Q3 and FY2026 estimates and kept a Buy rating with a $30 target — mixed analyst modeling that suggests variable near‑term cash/expense expectations while preserving a bullish longer‑term view. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright revised near‑term EPS down for Q1/Q2/Q4 2026 but raised Q3 and FY2026 estimates and kept a Buy rating with a $30 target — mixed analyst modeling that suggests variable near‑term cash/expense expectations while preserving a bullish longer‑term view. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage framed the update as “progress” but also “mixed signals,” and noted the stock was sliding after the data — media narrative and investor positioning can amplify short‑term volatility even with fundamentally positive trial results. Reuters: Trial shows improved muscle function

Press coverage framed the update as “progress” but also “mixed signals,” and noted the stock was sliding after the data — media narrative and investor positioning can amplify short‑term volatility even with fundamentally positive trial results. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting claimants in a securities‑class action covering Feb. 9, 2022–Jan. 27, 2026 and are urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status by April 14, 2026 — a legal overhang that often pressures biotech stocks because of potential liability, management distraction and settlement risk. Representative notices include Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Bronstein and Levi & Korsinsky. Rosen Law Firm notice

About REGENXBIO

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Featured Articles

