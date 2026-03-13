Insider Selling: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 557,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,272.06. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt James Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 415,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,403. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,689 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,364,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2,724.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 836,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 806,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PBI. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Pitney Bowes Company Profile

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Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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