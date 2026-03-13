Insider Selling: Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells 24,532 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $113,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,011,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,893,035.20. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 6,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSAK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,766,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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