Insider Selling: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Insider Sells $269,676.90 in Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $269,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,243.80. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on Hut 8

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.