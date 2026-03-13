Insider Selling: Hunting (LON:HTG) Insider Sells 66,154 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ferguson sold 66,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 507, for a total transaction of £335,400.78.

Bruce Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Bruce Ferguson purchased 6,568 shares of Hunting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 per share, for a total transaction of £33,431.12.

Hunting Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of HTG traded down GBX 16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 482. The company had a trading volume of 286,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,563. Hunting PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.08. The stock has a market cap of £709.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hunting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 to GBX 580 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.

View Our Latest Report on HTG

Hunting Company Profile

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Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

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