Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 4,757 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $755,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,325.12. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $39,067.92.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $240,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $551,653.76.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.56. 1,354,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,514. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $272.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.41.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

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Guidewire Software Company Profile

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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