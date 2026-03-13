Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) General Counsel Sells $248,419.80 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Dymbort sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total value of $248,419.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,055.36. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.89. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,026,108,000 after acquiring an additional 464,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in First Solar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,791,000 after purchasing an additional 189,626 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR, signaling confidence in demand and growth even as it trimmed its price target — this preserves analyst support for the growth story. Read More.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

