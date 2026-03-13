Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $295,800.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,580. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2%
ELVN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.33. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.
The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.
