Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $295,800.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,580. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2%

ELVN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.33. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,024,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 609,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2,029.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 410,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 177.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.