Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $223,915.24 in Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $223,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,354,945 shares in the company, valued at $227,676,524.60. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54, a PEG ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Elastic by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Elastic by 3,181.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.