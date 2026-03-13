Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $1,017,244.80 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric Johnson sold 20,280 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,017,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,390.24. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.73 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. CJS Securities raised Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 879,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

