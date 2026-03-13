Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $21,819,714.98 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.