Insider Selling: BOX (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,294,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,992,500.40. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BOX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 3,634,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.64 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,487,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,576,000 after purchasing an additional 497,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOX by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,511,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,932,000 after purchasing an additional 604,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in BOX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,330,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,605,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,316,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

