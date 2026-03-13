Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells 155,565 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $2,986,045.44.

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,673,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,605. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 500,212 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

