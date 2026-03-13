Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,448,649.12. This trade represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.82. The stock had a trading volume of 441,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,599. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

