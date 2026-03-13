Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 910,698 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Jorn Rausing purchased 910,698 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 per share, with a total value of £1,839,609.96.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OCDO stock traded down GBX 1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 200.40. 1,015,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,328,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.54. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.85 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.

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Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (44.60) EPS for the quarter. Ocado Group had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

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