Insider Buying: Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Raja Bobbili acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $3,180,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loar Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LOAR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 1,606,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying — Dirkson R. Charles (a major Loar holder) purchased a total of 36,434 shares on March 12 and smaller lots on March 10–11 (~$2.46M at ≈$67.45 per share), increasing his stake to ~4.09M shares; large, concentrated insider purchases signal management confidence and likely supported today’s uptick. Insider Trades Article

Significant insider buying — Dirkson R. Charles (a major Loar holder) purchased a total of 36,434 shares on March 12 and smaller lots on March 10–11 (~$2.46M at ≈$67.45 per share), increasing his stake to ~4.09M shares; large, concentrated insider purchases signal management confidence and likely supported today’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat + guidance — Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and revenue of $131.8M vs. $128M, with ~19% y/y revenue growth; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800, giving forward visibility that supports valuation. MarketBeat LOAR Coverage

Earnings beat + guidance — Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and revenue of $131.8M vs. $128M, with ~19% y/y revenue growth; management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800, giving forward visibility that supports valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Peer/sector comparison — Recent analysis compares Loar with Hexcel (HXL) for relative valuation and growth context; useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Comparison Article

Peer/sector comparison — Recent analysis compares Loar with Hexcel (HXL) for relative valuation and growth context; useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows mixed — Some quarter‑end buys by institutions were reported (T. Rowe Price increased its stake), but recent inflows are uneven and unlikely alone to drive sustained moves. Institutional Holdings

Institutional flows mixed — Some quarter‑end buys by institutions were reported (T. Rowe Price increased its stake), but recent inflows are uneven and unlikely alone to drive sustained moves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed — Several firms trimmed targets (RBC, Morgan Stanley) even as others (Goldman Sachs, Citi) remain constructive; this divergent guidance could cap upside until the company demonstrates consistent execution against its new guidance. Analyst Notes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

LOAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Loar by 909.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,921,000 after buying an additional 4,019,489 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 2,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,442 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Loar by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Loar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,276,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 927,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Loar

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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