Insider Buying: Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Purchases 207,100 Shares of Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 17 New acquired 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,591.23. The trade was a 18.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Korro Bio Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 92,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.98. Korro Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($5.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 1,199.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Korro Bio by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major shareholders and investors materially bought stock on March 10 — including Anthony A. Florence Jr., Paul E. Walker, Mohamad Makhzoumi, Edward T. Mathers, Forest Baskett, Rick Yang, Scott D. Sandell and Enterprise Associates 17 New — each acquiring 207,100 shares at $11.11, increasing their individual stakes by ~18.99%. Insider and large‑holder purchases often signal confidence in company prospects.

Multiple major shareholders and investors materially bought stock on March 10 — including Anthony A. Florence Jr., Paul E. Walker, Mohamad Makhzoumi, Edward T. Mathers, Forest Baskett, Rick Yang, Scott D. Sandell and Enterprise Associates 17 New — each acquiring 207,100 shares at $11.11, increasing their individual stakes by ~18.99%. Insider and large‑holder purchases often signal confidence in company prospects. Positive Sentiment: Company reported an oversubscribed $85 million private placement that management says extends the cash runway into H2 2028 — reduces near‑term financing risk and supports ongoing programs. The corporate update also cited nominations of development candidates (KRRO‑121 for hyperammonemia indications and an advanced GalNAc conjugate program for alpha‑1 antitrypsin deficiency), indicating R&D progress. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Company reported an oversubscribed $85 million private placement that management says extends the cash runway into H2 2028 — reduces near‑term financing risk and supports ongoing programs. The corporate update also cited nominations of development candidates (KRRO‑121 for hyperammonemia indications and an advanced GalNAc conjugate program for alpha‑1 antitrypsin deficiency), indicating R&D progress. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results were weak: KRRO reported a Q4 EPS loss of $(5.32), far worse than the consensus loss of $(1.93), with only $1.29M in revenue and a deeply negative net margin and ROE. The magnitude of the miss raises execution and cost concerns and likely pressured the stock despite the financing and insider buying. Zacks Coverage of Q4 Results

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

