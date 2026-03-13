Insider Buying: E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Acquires $370,077.12 in Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corina Granado bought 79,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $370,077.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 800,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,276. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54. E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.The business had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 427,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 808,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 97,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting E.W. Scripps this week:

Analyst targets imply upside — Broker average target (~$6.95) sits materially above current levels, giving a valuation cushion if operational metrics improve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~68%) — Institutional positions can amplify moves (both up and down) but are not an immediate directional catalyst by themselves.

High institutional ownership (~68%) — Institutional positions can amplify moves (both up and down) but are not an immediate directional catalyst by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting unclear — Published short data in available feeds is inconsistent/zero; short‑squeeze risk is indeterminate until exchange‑confirmed figures are released.

Short‑interest reporting unclear — Published short data in available feeds is inconsistent/zero; short‑squeeze risk is indeterminate until exchange‑confirmed figures are released. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term fundamentals remain weak — Scripps missed Q4 EPS (reported ($0.06) vs. $0.46 expected) and carries a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (~3.1), which constrains upside unless margins and cash flow improve materially.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

