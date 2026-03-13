Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 4.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Shares of IPHA opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to combat cancer. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Marseille, France, the company pioneers novel monoclonal antibodies designed to activate natural killer cells and macrophages, offering a complementary approach to existing immuno-oncology treatments.

The company’s lead program, monalizumab, targets the NKG2A immune checkpoint receptor and is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

