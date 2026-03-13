InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Short Interest Down 77.6% in February

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,675 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the February 12th total of 7,492 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCAP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively and primarily invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies globally. Stock selection is based on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. SCAP was launched on Dec 11, 2023 and is issued by InfraCap.

