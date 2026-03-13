Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 467,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 629,933 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseno Textil presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Industria de Diseno Textil Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

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Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

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