India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139.50 and last traded at GBX 144.70, with a volume of 144488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

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India Capital Growth Stock Performance

About India Capital Growth

The stock has a market cap of £96.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.39.

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Fund Objective:

To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company’s declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

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