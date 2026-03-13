Inceptionr LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 255.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

Teradyne Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $344.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

