ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 30,454,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 41,543,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBRX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412 over the last three months. 69.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

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ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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