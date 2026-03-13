Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 76.15%.

Here are the key takeaways from Identiv’s conference call:

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Signed a multi-year exclusive supply agreement with IFCO to manufacture BLE smart labels, with full-scale mass production targeted later this year and capacity ramping toward 100 million units per year, creating a large recurring revenue opportunity.

to manufacture BLE smart labels, with full-scale mass production targeted later this year and capacity ramping toward units per year, creating a large recurring revenue opportunity. Completed the two-year production transition from Singapore to Thailand, which materially lowered costs and improved efficiency and helped drive fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin to 25.6% , supporting structural margin expansion.

, supporting structural margin expansion. Fourth-quarter revenue of $6.2M beat guidance and GAAP/non-GAAP losses narrowed (Q4 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2.5M), but full-year revenue declined to $21.5M after the deliberate exit of lower‑margin legacy business.

Balance sheet remains strong with $128.9 million in cash and restricted cash, but management expects $14–16M of cash usage in 2026 (including capex and chip purchases) and warned of near-term margin variability while ramping IFCO and other new programs.

Identiv Stock Up 9.9%

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 338,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 723,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 311,540 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 373,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Identiv

Identiv Company Profile

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Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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