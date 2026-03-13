IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,248 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 12th total of 28,448 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance
IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
