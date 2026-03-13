IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,248 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 12th total of 28,448 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

