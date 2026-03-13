Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.85, but opened at $42.94. Hycroft Mining shares last traded at $43.7020, with a volume of 665,975 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hycroft Mining Stock Down 1.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at Hycroft Mining

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

In related news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 81,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,494.70. The trade was a 15.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $4,758,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 37,003,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,636,236.32. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,145,000 shares of company stock worth $59,993,250. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth $3,328,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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