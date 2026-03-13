Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Bought by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $44,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $413.28. 21,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,658. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.42 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day moving average is $340.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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